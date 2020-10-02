Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz endorses Marilyn Strickland for Congress

Submitted by Strickland for Washington.

Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz has endorsed Marilyn Strickland’s campaign to represent Washington’s 10th Congressional District. Commissioner Franz, an environmental attorney, clean energy advocate and champion for action on climate change, is the latest state leader to support Marilyn as part of her broad and diverse coalition.

Marilyn’s record on fighting climate change and advancing the region’s clean energy economy as the Mayor of Tacoma includes committing Tacoma to the Paris Climate Accord, launching a community gardens initiative, her leadership to expand public transit, and helping increase solar usage in the city by 26 percent.

“Marilyn is a tested, proven, and inclusive leader, and that’s why I am excited to endorse her campaign for Congress,” said Commissioner Franz. “Marilyn is exactly who we need fighting for our state and the South Sound in Congress. She can bring people together, bridge divides, and deliver results. I know that Marilyn will work to protect our environment and natural resources, and be an effective leader in Congress.”

“Hilary works every day on the front lines to protect our lands and waters, and to stand up for communities across our entire state. She is a tireless champion for our clean energy economy, for climate change action, and for bringing together rural, suburban and urban communities,” said Strickland. “I’m so grateful for Hilary’s support, and I look forward to working with Hilary and other elected leaders across Washington to implement and help fund plans that protect our communities, fight climate change, and build equitable economic opportunity for everyone.”

If elected, Marilyn will be the first African-American from the Pacific Northwest elected to Congress, and the first Korean-American woman to serve in Congress’ 230-year history.

