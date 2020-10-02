Steilacoom Town Administrator Oct. 2 Report to Council

Council Meeting – October 6, 2020, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Meeting: us02web.zoom.us/j/86752950919

Planning Commission – October 12, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

Civil Service Commission – November 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

Preservation and Review Board – October 28, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s

agenda.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

Community Services:

Fall Childcare:

The Town will be providing childcare this Fall from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 117 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

7 medical aid responses

25 suspicious circumstance/security checks

6 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

1 arrest for DUI

3 incidents of domestic disturbance

34 traffic stops

3 parking enforcement response

1 incident of vehicle prowl

1 incident of assault

1 incident of motor vehicle theft

1 incident of burglary

1 motor vehicle collision

The Public Safety Department wishes Sheriff Paul Pastor many happy years in retirement. Thank you for your service, Sheriff Pastor.

Since July 30 and until further notice, the Pierce County Fire Marshall has declared a county-wide burn ban. This ban includes prohibiting the use of charcoal as a fuel in portable devices, such as barbeques. Additional information, to include how to report suspected violations, may be found here: tinyurl.com/y6rcn69t

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued vactoring catch basins; swept streets; cleaned storm water facilities including bio-swales; worked with and monitored developers for compliance with storm water regulations; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the water crew in repairing a service line on Montgomery Street; set a street light pole on the corner of 7th and Lafayette Street; repaired the gutters on Town Hall; fixed two lights in the hallway at Town Hall; repaired a street light on Steilacoom Boulevard; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired a water service in the 600 block of Montgomery Street; repaired an air compressor at the Dock lift station; inspected a new sewer service in the 1700 block of Starling Street; installed two new water meters in the 2600 block of Worthington Street; continued hydrant maintenance; and performed other routine maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed buildings and grounds maintenance activities including cleaning gutters, strip drains, parking lot catch basins and cleaning up debris in the parking lots; assisted with and cleaned up after a volunteer work party in tract C of Madrona Park; refurbished picnic tables in various parks; assisted a scout troop with the installation of a bench on Steilacoom Boulevard; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Tasting the Squeeze:

The Apple Squeeze is cancelled due to the virus but enjoy Tasting the Squeeze!

Pre-order some of the great Squeeze foods and then pick up on Sunday, October 4 from 10-4 on Lafayette Street near Town Hall. This opportunity is sponsored by the Steilacoom Historical Museum and all purchases will benefit the Museum. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Follow these directions:

Visit www.steilacoomhistorical.org or call the Museum at 253-584-9410 Pre-Order Cider, Apple Butter, Candy Apples and Apple Fritters Pick up orders on Sunday, October 4 from 10-4 on Lafayette Street by Town Hall. This is the only pick up day. The 2021 Steilacoom Calendars will be available too!

townofsteilacoom.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=290

Orr Home Orchard Pumpkin Walk:

The SHMA Education Committee is looking to give away 30 free pumpkins for families who would like to carve them for the annual Orr Orchard Pumpkin Walk. Steilacoom Kiwanis is supplying the pumpkins, which can be picked up on Saturday, October 24th between 10 am-2 pm at the SHMA Museum (1801 Rainier Street). After your family has carved the pumpkin, please return it to the museum on Saturday, October 31st from 10 am-2 pm. SHMA volunteers will set them in the Orr Orchard pathway for Halloween trick or treaters to enjoy. If your family would like to participate, please come by and pick up your FREE pumpkin. First come, first serve. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Jody Snyder by email at jody.c.snyder@gmail.com.

Steilacoom Historical Museum to re-open Sept. 26:

The Steilacoom Historical Museum will reopen on Saturday, September 26 after being closed due to the coronavirus since spring. Mindful of the continuing pandemic, the Museum will be meeting all the required health and safety guidelines put out by the state and county health departments, including frequent cleaning.

SHMA requires visitors to do their part in wearing masks, social distancing and being patient if there is a slight wait as they will be restricting numbers of people in the museum at one time.

SHMA’s docents are happy to welcome you and tell you all about historic Steilacoom, as well as giving a tour of the Wagon Shop. In addition, a new temporary exhibit is presented called Counting, Voting and Two More Firsts. This will be a look at early census records, voting registrations and polling information for early Steilacoom, as well as displays on the first female member of Steilacoom Town Council, Joan Curtis and the first female mayor, Janda Volkmer.

The Museum, Museum Store and the Wagon Shop will be open; the Nathaniel Orr Home is still closed for the time being.

Open hours will be Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 to 4:00 through November 1. Call 253-584-4133 with any questions or visit our website at www.steilacoomhistorical.org for information on Tasting the Squeeze, the online Museum Store and other features.

Mask Compliance:

Any of us can carry the virus and not realize we are spreading it when we talk, cough or sneeze. Face coverings are required statewide in all public spaces because they are effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19, especially when combined with 6 feet of physical distance.

There are three face cover orders in place:

For employers and workers: Washington employers must ensure workers wear face coverings at work in almost all situations. Employers must provide face coverings if workers do not have them. Employers must comply with this order, which is enforced by the Department of Labor & Industries.

For the public: An order from the secretary of health requires Washingtonians to wear face coverings in public spaces and shared spaces, both indoors and outdoors. Examples include hotel or apartment hallways, outdoors where many people are gathered such as parks, playgrounds or popular walking paths, and in a restaurant when not seated and eating. People are individually responsible to comply with this order.

For businesses: A proclamation from Gov. Inslee prohibits businesses from allowing customers to enter without face coverings. Businesses are encouraged to provide alternatives for customers who cannot wear masks. Best practices for businesses is here in English (Updated July 28) and Spanish).

Additional Q&A is available at the state Department of Health. If you’re an employer and have questions about the separate order regarding face coverings for employees, visit the state Department of Labor & Industries common questions page.

Are there exemptions or times I do not have to wear a face covering?

There are some exemptions to the DOH order, including people with certain disabilities or health conditions, people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and children under the age of 2. (Officials encourage use of a face covering by children ages 3-5 if possible. Children 5 and older must wear a face covering.)

You do not need to wear a cloth face covering in your home when you are only with people in your household, or when you are alone in your car. You do not need to wear one when seated at a restaurant eating, or when you are outdoors, and people are far apart.

Why is this requirement in place?

Cloth face masks protect other people from getting COVID-19 from us when we talk, cough or sneeze. Between 20-40 percent of people with COVID-19 do not show any symptoms but can still spread the virus to others. Recent research suggests wearing a face covering can significantly reduce the incidence of COVID-19. Until a vaccine or cure is developed, face coverings will be our best defense.

REMEMBER: Staying home is still the safest way to prevent spreading COVID-19. When out, wear your face covering, stay 6 feet apart from others, wash your hands frequently, and stay local