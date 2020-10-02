Steilacoom Speaker Series Welcomes Danny Marshall, Tribal Chair of the Steilacoom Indian Tribe

Submitted by Emily Molina- SHMA Liaison to the Friends of the Steilacoom Library.

This month we are excited to welcome Danny Marshall, Tribal Chair of the Steilacoom Indian Tribe as our speaker series guest for another amazing free virtual event: Friday, October 9th at 2:00 p.m.

Join us as he explores the role of the earliest people in the South Puget Sound region. He will outline the territory they inhabited, as well as their many customs, and beliefs. He will also discuss a variety of related subjects such as the significance of the Medicine Creek Treaty and its impact.

The free event will be presented through the Zoom platform, and guests will register through the Pierce County Library events page. Register for event here: calendar.piercecountylibrary.org/event/4586983

Through our partnership with the Friends of the Steilacoom Library, the Pierce County Library, and SHMA, we are pleased to offer these free events, and hope to be back in person soon.