Pierce College Fort Steilacoom Theatre wants your participation in virtual fall production

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom Theatre isn’t letting a pandemic stand in the way of their fall production and, in fact, have used our current limitations on gatherings as an opportunity to get creative. Their latest production, “Streets: The Musical” will feature original music, singing, dancing and dialogue, all produced and recorded virtually, using green screens.

The production will also include submissions from the college community and beyond. The director of the show, Prof. Fred Metzger, encourages all members of the college community to participate in the production by filming your own neighborhood or family stories on your phone. All videos should be submitted by Oct. 30.

Anyone interested in participating in the show in any way should fill out the Participation and Audition form and follow the submission instructions. An audition appointment may be scheduled.

“The more community involvement we have in this production, the better,” Metzger said. “We are so excited to help students see that we don’t have to be limited because of our current circumstances.”

The final recorded production will be available on YouTube on Nov. 20. For more information, please contact Fred Metzger at fmetzger@pierce.ctc.edu.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.