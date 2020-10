Right about now every year, downtown Puyallup is a flurry of activity in preparation for the thousands of beer drinkers who usually descend on Oktoberfest Northwest, the largest pop-up beer hall gathering in the region. Thousands of pounds of schnitzel and bratwurst are ferried to the Washington State Fairgrounds in downtown Puyallup. Hundreds of gallons […]

The post Oktoberfest NW is canceled. Here’s what to do instead appeared first on Dine Pierce County.