October is a busy month for crews improving I-5 through Joint Base Lewis-McChord

LAKEWOOD – Overnight travelers who use Interstate 5 through Lakewood and Joint Base Lewis-McChord will want to plan ahead for multiple overnight lane and ramp closures during the month of October.

Design-build contractor Atkinson Construction is getting ready to open two new overpasses this month at the Thorne Lane interchange. In advance of the work, crews are shifting travel lanes, paving, building center median barrier, installing guardrail, and working on electrical infrastructure. Multiple overnight ramp and lane closures on both directions of I-5 in the project are necessary for this work to take place.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Southbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 10 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Monday, Oct. 5

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Oct. 8

41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Oct. 9

41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 9:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Southbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 10 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Work can be rescheduled due to weather. Updates for scheduled ramp closures on this project are listed on Tacomatraffic.com.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.