New Behavioral Health Facility in Lakewood subject of Oct. 21 community meeting

Notice is hereby given of the intent for permit application for a Behavioral Health Facility to be located at 11417 Pacific Hwy SW, Lakewood WA (Tax Parcel 0219122136).

This type of use is classified by the City of Lakewood as an Enhanced Services Facility which is considered Special Needs Housing and is subject to the LMC 18A.40.120 standards. This project will consist of a one-story building of 10,400 SF for a voluntary 16-bed unit with associated site improvements and parking.

This NOTICE is to inform the public about the upcoming community meeting which will be held through Zoom on Wednesday October 21st from 4:00-5:00 p.m. This meeting will be for the purpose of sharing information on project operations, responding to questions, and to gather community input.

Join Zoom Meeting by going to zoom.us/join and entering the Meeting ID below. Meeting ID: 839 3926 5023

One tap mobile +12532158782,,83939265023# US (Tacoma) +16699006833,,83939265023# US (San Jose)

Dial by your location

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

