Creative Solutions to Challenging Times

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to rethink our traditions and habits, everything from how we worship to how we shop and stay in shape.

For businesses in University Place, the challenges have led to a spate of creative solutions that demonstrate the “can do” attitude of local entrepreneurs—and their patrons.

Did you know:

Pure Barre in the Village at Chambers Bay is offering live stream classes on Zoom, private sessions, small in-studio classes, pop up outdoor/weekend classes and closed Facebook group page classes. They also fog the studio once a day with hospital-grade disinfectant to clean air and surfaces and allow 30 minutes between classes for additional cleaning.

Sapporo and Maria’s restuaurants in Green Fir Towne Center have outdoor seating.

Orange Theory has temporarily leased a few of the vacant spaces next to their suite in the Village at Chambers Bay to allow for the social distancing required for gym spaces.

Green Firs’ Trader Joe’s has installed a shaded and dry tented waiting line area.

Bliss Creamery in the Village at Chambers Bay has been serving ice cream outside of their space while the weather has been nice and takes orders of prepacked pints of its signature ice cream.

Mud Bay at Green Firs has a welcome station outside of their entrance complete with sanitizing equipment and customers can call the store to place an order and request curbside pickup.

Pensee Nails in the Village at Chambers Bay offers each of its clients a complimentary kit with a disposable face mask and a hand sanitizer pack and has also installed sneeze guards to minimize contact and to allow social distancing.

The Green Firs Safeway is launching a ‘Drive Up & Go’ initiative with branded signs at their parking lot entrance.

These businesses are working hard to serve you safely, so please continue to support them and the vital contributions they make to our community. And if your business has made changes to accommodate commerce during this time, let us know!