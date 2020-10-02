Clover Park School District Continues Virtual Learning

COVID-19 rates in Pierce County continue to rise at a concerning rate. The health department notified the community that the county will be above 75 cases per 100,000 people by next week, moving the county back to a “High” level category.

The safety of staff and students is the district’s priority. Based on the concerning increase in the rate of county COVID-19 cases and updated health department information, the district will delay launching hybrid learning for students and will remain in virtual learning:

Students will continue in virtual learning.

Implementation of hybrid learning for preschool and elementary students will not begin before the end of the elementary trimester on Dec. 4.

Special education students will continue to attend school for appointment-based in-person services.

Schools may bring small groups of students to school for additional support.

This decision was made based on health department guidance to maintain safety and to provide consistency for students and staff. It will shield elementary students and families from the disruption of launching hybrid learning for a week or two only to shift back to virtual learning when students were adjusting to a new schedule. It will also allow families and staff time to plan based on this new information.

“We are disappointed that our county’s COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb, delaying our plans to slowly return elementary students to in-person learning in our schools,” Superintendent Ron Banner said. “We know how excited many of our staff, students and families are to safely return to our classrooms for learning on-site with their teachers and peers.”

The district will continue to monitor COVID-19 case numbers and coordinate efforts with health department guidance to launch hybrid learning for elementary students when it is determined to be safe to do so.

“We recognize how challenging this unprecedented pandemic is for families, students and staff,” said Banner. “We appreciate your support.”

We all play an important role in keeping our community safe and reopening our school buildings. Thank you for following health department guidance, wearing a mask/face covering, practicing social distancing and following personal safety measures.