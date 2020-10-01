Watch: 10th Congressional District Candidate Marilyn Strickland’s TV Ad, “Recover Better”

Submitted by Strickland for Washington.

Marilyn Strickland, candidate for Congress in Washington’s 10th District, has released her first ad of the general election, a 30-second ad called “Recover Better”. The ad highlights Marilyn’s experience leading Tacoma out of the Great Recession as Mayor and her commitment to working with both parties to help the South Sound economy recover stronger and better than before.

The ad says:

“Tacoma was reeling after the last recession.

As mayor, I knew that working with everyone was the only way we could turn things around.

Now, I’m running for Congress to work with both parties to help our nation recover and heal.

Support small business so they can rebuild and rehire employees.

Pass paid family leave.

Protect Social Security and Medicare.

And invest in the clean energy economy.

I’m Marilyn Strickland. I approve this message, because working together, we can recover better than before.”