Tacoma Art Museum Launches Awareness Campaign Art is Always Open Seeks to Share Art

Since March 13 when Tacoma Art Museum (TAM) was forced to close by COVID-19, museum staff have been creating new digital content to meet the community’s need for connection and expression. However, based on local and national surveys TAM staff have found that the public has limited awareness of the wide array of programs and experiences being offered by TAM as well as other South Sound arts and cultural organizations. Therefore, TAM is launching the awareness campaign Art is Always Open in October.

“We’ve had great success in both transforming and developing new programs into the digital space. From video exhibition tours and lectures by scholars to our series of TAM at Home art making projects based on art from our permanent collection, there are a variety of options to use art for inspiring hope and stimulating creativity. These two basic human needs have become even more important during these challenging times,” noted David F. Setford, TAM Executive Director. “As we re-open our doors on October 9, we recognize that some people may not yet feel comfortable visiting TAM in person, therefore we will continue to explore and experiment with digital offerings. With the Art is Always Open campaign we want to raise awareness of opportunities to engage and connect through art.”

Though TAM’s doors will be open again on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting October 9, its role in the community as a place for lively discussions, community celebrations, and educational opportunities has shifted into digital spaces through at least the end of 2021. Via TAM’s website and social media TAM at Home will continue to offer free at-home art making activities, access to TAM’s permanent collection online, and other new programs.

Current and Upcoming Digital Programs

IN THE SPIRIT: Northwest Native Arts Festival

now through October 17

This year’s IN THE SPIRIT festival is online! Taking place until October 17, 2020, the event features a variety of digital programs, conversations with artists, and a virtual arts market. Tacoma Art Museum hosts studio tours with Unangax artist Mary Kelsay of MEKA Clothing and Haida weaver Jacinthe Demmert.

More information at www.inthespiritnorthwestnative.squarespace.com

Artist Talks and Lectures

Also available on the TAM YouTube page are talks and lectures from recent programs including a talk about public art in Tacoma as a response to COVID-19 and an informative lecture about the challenges of conserving art works created in the 1930s as part of the Works Progress Administration.

Soap & Candle Making Workshop

October 22, 6 pm

Take part in a virtual soap and candle-making workshop, inspired by Forgotten Stories: Northwest Public Art of the 1930s exhibition previously at TAM and hosted by Gretchen Konrath, owner of the Hobbyist Box.

Register here

Dia de los Muertos Festival

October 31- November 15

Join TAM for a virtual Dia de los Muertos celebration! The popular festival will include community ofrendas (altars) for an online exhibition, an artist market, and other lively programming.

Tacoma Art Museum will reopen Friday, October 9.

Museum hours will change to 10 am – 5 pm Friday through Sunday.

To Visit TAM

Advanced reservation of timed admission tickets can be made online at www.tacomaartmuseum.org.

Wear a mask to enter and visit the Museum. Should you forget your mask, they will be available free of charge at the welcome desk.

Leave coats and large bags at home if possible as coat check and lockers will not be available.

Follow the predetermined one-way path through the Museum to help ensure compliance with visitor spacing and capacity limitations.

Utilize the contactless and motion-activated hand sanitizer stations that will be available at various locations in the Museum.