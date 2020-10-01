PLU receives funding from Pierce County Connected to support mental health services

Pacific Lutheran University has been selected for a second time to receive funding from Pierce County Connected, a collaborative philanthropic fund led by the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation and United Way of Pierce County in response to COVID-19. PLU will receive $8,470 to support mental health services for students. The support from Pierce County Connected will allow the nurse practitioners and mental health counselors who work at PLU Counseling, Health & Wellness Services to provide expanded HIPAA compliant telehealth services that make mental health services accessible to all students who need them, even as they may be participating in their courses from an off-campus location this fall.

“With COVID-19 causing additional stress on a number of fronts, our students’ mental health needs have intensified,” says Joanna Royce-Davis, PLU’s Vice President for Student Life. “Following the move to remote learning in the spring, we initiated wide-spread use of phone-based telehealth for PLU’s Counseling, Health, and Wellness Services and learned that it further helps us to address our priorities for access and equity in the use of services.”

“This funding from Pierce County Connected will help us ensure that we are able to respond to the mental health needs of our students during this challenging time,” Royce Davis Continued. “We’re very grateful to the coalition of local funders who have made this possible.”

To learn more about PLU’s response to COVID-19 please visit plu.edu/coronavirus . Additional information about Pierce County Connected can be found on the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation website.

