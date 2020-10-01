Online open house for Tacoma Dome Link Extension project kicks off

Sound Transit is seeking public feedback on walking, rolling and cycling connections to four future light rail station locations that will be part of the Tacoma Dome Link Extension project connecting the Federal Way Transit center to the Tacoma Dome. The four future stations are located in South Federal Way and Fife and at Portland Avenue and the Tacoma Dome. Visitors to the online open house will also be able to see and comment on the latest station concepts.

An online open house will be available starting today through Oct. 28 at tdlink.participate.online/.

The regional light rail extension from Federal Way to the Tacoma Dome will be 9.7 miles of mostly elevated track. The route will traverse the Puyallup Tribe of Indians reservation and will include a new bridge crossing the Puyallup River. More information on the project and public involvement process is available at www.soundtransit.org/tdlink

In addition to the Tacoma Dome Link Extension, Sound Transit is simultaneously working to extend regional light rail north, south and east, opening new stations every few years to form a 116-mile regional system. By 2021, Sound Transit will expand light rail to the University District, Roosevelt and Northgate. In 2022, Tacoma Link will expand to the Hilltop neighborhood. In 2023, trains will reach Mercer Island, Bellevue and the Overlake area. In 2024, light rail will run to Federal Way, Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Downtown Redmond. Further regional light rail extensions are planned to reach West Seattle, Seattle Center, South Lake Union, Ballard, Paine Field, Everett, South Kirkland and Issaquah.