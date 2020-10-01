Letter: Actions Speak Louder than Words. Doglio or Strickland?

Submitted by Julie Andrzejewski.

Because voters are becoming more aware of the corrupt influence of corporations on elections and government, we try to evaluate which candidate’s claims are grounded in evidence and which are merely marketing ploys.

Even if a citizen does their own research, it is not easy because problematic actions may be only locally known, may have happened some time ago, and are oftentimes difficult to uncover.

How can we know if a candidate is truly going to work for the public good or if they will compromise themselves to the wishes of wealthy and corporate donors? This year, in particular, we notice that many, if not most, candidates call themselves progressive, and say they support universal health care, living wages, addressing climate change, helping working families, assuring equitable education, and preventing police violence. The best way we can predict what a person will actually do in the future is to examine what they have done in the past.

Please cross-check the following points comparing Beth Doglio and Marilyn Strickland, the two Democratic candidates for Congressional District 10.

Corporate Donors

Doglio does not accept donations from corporations. Strickland has not made this promise. crosscut.com/politics/2020/08/what-separates-strickland-and-doglio-was-10th-congressional-district

Employment

Doglio has worked for non-profit organizations – as the Founding Executive Director for WA Conservation Voters; 13 years as Campaign Director for Climate Solutions. She was elected Representative for LD22 in Olympia in 2016 and is still serving.

After her term as Mayor of Tacoma (2010-2017), Strickland became President and CEO for the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, an organization whose main goal is to support and protect corporations. She was involved in Amazon’s $1 million donation to more “business friendly” candidates for Seattle City Council. Those candidates did not get elected. www.knkx.org/post/beyond-election-seattle-chamber-ceo-talks-amazon-s-donation-and-new-city-council

Environment

Doglio led the effort to close seven coal export facilities in the Pacific NW with the Power Past Coal Campaign. She provided leadership to pass the 100% Clean Electricity bill and created the first in the nation Clean Buildings Act. She is the only candidate to take the No Fossil Fuels pledge against taking fossil fuel corporate donations. Dolgio negotiated the Toxics Reduction Act, the nation’s strongest; and passed a bill closing the exemption on PFAS in fire-fighting foam. Doglio supports the Green New Deal (GND) to move quickly to renewable energy combined with racial equity and union jobs.

While Strickland’s platform says she will address climate change, as Mayor of Tacoma, she supported and helped market a massive methanol plant at the Port of Tacoma. After that effort failed, she supported the Puget Sound Energy Liquid Natural Gas Plant that was built without permits for quite some time, violated treaty rights of the Puyallup tribe and generated enormous citizen objections, hearings, and on-going. lawsuits.theintercept.com/2020/09/24/congress-marilyn-strickland-beth-doglio-environment-fires-climate-crisis/

Healthcare

Health insurance companies are businesses that operate for a profit, not as a public service. They profit by denying coverage for various conditions and reasons and by not covering the most vulnerable populations. Providing universal healthcare to Americans should not be based on profitability.

Doglio unequivocally supports careful transitioning to Medicare for All (M4A), where a single payer (government) would replace the profit-based motives of insurance companies. M4A is supported by the majority of US citizens, especially now as employer-based insurance healthcare has been decimated for millions by massive unemployment. Dolgio supported Cascade Care, the WA Public Option in 2018.

Strickland supports increasing the age where children can be covered by their parents’ insurance (if parents still have it). She supports reducing the age where people can sign up for Medicare. She says she supports “universal healthcare” but not a single-payer system which is the only realistic way to achieve universal healthcare.

Education

Doglio initiated and secured key education improvements like cultural competency and climate curricula in the WA legislature. As Vice Chair of the Capital Budget Committee, she helped obtain funding for school construction. She is endorsed by the WEA.

While Strickland claims to have increased Tacoma student graduation rates, she says she can’t take all the credit and identifies her efforts as “calling for attention and support for increasing them.” Strickland supports public charter schools.

Labor and Working Families

Doglio has provided key leadership on wages and labor bills and the Paid Family Leave Act. She passed a bill giving part time state workers (the majority of them women) the right to organize. She is endorsed by many unions.

Strickland’s claims of supporting $15 hour minimum wages are disputed by her initial opposition to even a $12 hour minimum wage in Tacoma which she reluctantly came to support.

Police Accountability

Dolgio worked with communities of color to submit the first bill to address police use of deadly force early in 2016 (HB1000) and collected signatures for and supported I-940 on police de-escalation training and criminal liability passed by voters in 2018.

Strickland oversaw a police department that used excessive force with impunity; promised body cams that were never purchased; and did not lead major efforts for accountability. theintercept.com/2020/09/10/marilyn-strickland-congress-police-tacoma/

Endorsements

Doglio is endorsed by Democrats in both Pierce and Thurston Counties and LDs 22, 25, 27, 28, and 29 for reasons above. Strickland was not endorsed by any of these. Check more endorsements on their websites – they are instructive.

After examining these key actions of each candidate, it’s clear who can be trusted to work for safety, jobs, education, healthcare, and an economy that helps people and the earth, not just the rich. It is clear who can be trusted to work for the public good – not corporate profits.