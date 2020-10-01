Economic Development Advisory Commission Vacancy in University Place

Would you like to help foster additional economic development in University Place? If the answer is “yes,” then please consider volunteering to serve on the Economic Development Advisory Commission.

That’s what Ron Kent did a few years ago. After many years of coaching little league, he was returning equipment to City Hall when his eye caught a recruitment flyer for the EDAC. “I thought, ‘Why not,’” he recalls. “If I hadn’t said yes to coaching 10 years earlier I would have missed so much. I can’t say the EDAC compares to the emotional journey I enjoyed with the kids, but working with other passionate members of the EDAC has its own rewards. Being able to shape policy and influence the business landscape may be my small legacy and gift to the community.”

If you, like Ron Kent, want to contribute to the community please consider applying for the open EDAC position. You can get a better sense of what the group does by attending its virtual meeting on Sept. 24. Contact Becky Metcalf for the Teams link to the meeting.

Visit the EDAC webpage for more information and to apply or email cityclerk@CityofUP.com. The vacancy will remain open until filled.