Correction: University Place Fall Clean-Up & Canned Food Drive

An earlier story included incorrect information. The following event is for residents of University Place only.

Dispose of and/or recycle some unwanted items and yard waste for FREE!

When:

Residents NORTH of 40th St W. Saturday, October 3rd from 8:00am to 4:00pm

Residents SOUTH of 40th St W. Saturday, October 10th from 8:00am to 4:00pm

CLEAN-UP RULES:

  • LIMIT: 1 load per household for all items EXCEPT for yard waste only loads
  • Help us be good neighbors by securing & covering all loads
  • For safety reasons, children and pets MUST remain in vehicles
  • Photo I.D. WILL BE REQUIRED
  • No liquids, paint, or hazardous materials (car batteries are OK)
  • No loads larger than a regular pickup truck or equivalent small trailer will be allowed
  • No regular household garbage will be allowed
  • Residential items only – NO commercial material or loads will be allowed
  • The size of items cannot exceed 5’ in any direction (except for appliances and furniture)
  • No fuel tanks, enclosed barrels or drums of any kind. Water heaters and propane tanks are OK

PLEASE SEPARATE ITEMS INTO THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES FOR RECYCLING:

  • Wood items: clean, unpainted lumber, pallets, etc.
  • Metal items: scrap steel, appliances, lawn mowers, barbecues, plumbing, etc.
  • Yard waste: limbs, grass, leaves, other vegetation, no stumps or limbs larger than 4” in diameter
    • No DIRT, ROCKS, SOD, BLACKBERRIES, SCOTCHBROOM, or OTHER NOXIOUS WEEDS
  • Tires: with or without rims
  • Concrete, brick, and stone
  • Car batteries
  • Electronic waste: computers, monitors, printers, TVs, laptops, cell phones, cameras, etc
