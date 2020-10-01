Clover Park school board adds special meeting Oct. 2

The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors scheduled a special meeting/workshop for Friday, Oct. 2, at 2:30 p.m. to be held online using the ZOOM Web Conferencing and Meeting application.

The purpose of the meeting is to hear a report on COVID-19’s impact on the district’s Return to Learning stages.

Individuals who wish to attend the meeting can do so by visiting the meeting webinar link. Attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join: 900840.



Detailed remote access instructions are available on the district website.



For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office, 253-583-5190.