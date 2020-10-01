45 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths confirmed October 1

On Oct. 1, we confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 7,974 cases and 176 deaths.

We have reported 689 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 76.4. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 49.2.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 60.8 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

We’ve seen an upward trend of confirmed cases over the past two weeks. The 14-day average rate of cases has increased 12 out of the past 14 days. Possible reasons for this trend that began after Labor Day weekend include secondary transmissions as well as transmissions occurring among youth in settings such as child care, recreation, social gatherings and any place where people are gathering, not wearing masks and not maintaining physical distancing.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 39.0% of total cases in the last two weeks.

Those under 20 make up 11% of the total number of cases and 16.3% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.