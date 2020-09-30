Tasting the Squeeze is An Alternative in Covid Times

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is sorry to say that the usual large event Apple Squeeze has been canceled due to the coronavirus. However, for those who will miss the flavors of the Squeeze, there will be Tasting the Squeeze.

Tasting the Squeeze is an alternative to the usual Apple Squeeze. Not an event, it is a touchstone to the real event lest we forget!

The public will be able to pre-order jugs of cider, jars of Apple Butter, caramel apples with or without nuts, and apple fritters. Pick up of these items will be at tents on Lafayette Street adjacent to Town Hall on Sunday, October 4 from 10-4.

Pre-orders will be taken online or by phone (253-584-4133) at the Steilacoom Historical Museum’s website: www.steilacoomhistorical.org Payment will be taken at that time by credit card. In addition to the food items, the 2021 Steilacoom Calendar may also be pre-ordered and picked up on October 4.

There will be some availability on food items for walk-up customers but numbers will be limited. Pick up for the food items will only be available on that day. Any remaining cider jugs will be available till it sells out at the Coffee Cabin the next day. Calendars will continue to be sold at the Steilacoom Museum, online through the website and at various businesses in Steilacoom.

The activity has been approved by the Pierce County Health Department to confirm to the current coronavirus guidelines. Masks and social distancing will be required. All proceeds will benefit the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association.