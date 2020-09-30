Puyallup to consider new eligibility list for corrections officers

Notice is hereby given that the City of Puyallup Civil Service Commission will hold a special meeting on Monday, October 5, 2020, starting at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to consider the approval of a new eligibility list for corrections officers.

Due to the Governor’s orders related to public gatherings and the Open Public Meetings Act during the COVID-19 pandemic the meeting will occur remotely. Additional information on how to access the meeting has been added to the agenda and will be made available on the city website at: www.cityofpuyallup.org/827/Agendas-Minutes-and-Videos by Thursday, October 1st.