Puyallup City Council Approves Additional $150,000 to Help Small Businesses

The Puyallup City Council has authorized an additional $150,000 of federal CARES Act funds for emergency relief grants to help small businesses.

An initial $150,000 was previously allocated and distributed in support of small businesses which have been impacted by the pandemic. As in the previous distribution, grants made to eligible businesses are restricted to certain uses including operating expenses such as rent or mortgage payments, personal protective equipment, payroll, or utility costs. More information on the process for businesses to apply for the grant funds can be found here. Applications will be accepted starting October 1, 2020.

Each grant will be for up to $2,000. The eligibility criteria remains the same as before, and businesses that were awarded a grant in the first round are welcome to apply in the second round. If there are more qualified applicants than funds available, priority will be given to businesses that have not previously been awarded City of Puyallup grant funds. A lottery system may be used.