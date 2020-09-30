Martin Luther King Jr. Way closes northbound between S. 18th St. and S. 16th St. for track installation later this week

Crews will move the track installation process on Martin Luther King Jr. Way to the area between S. 16th Street and S. 18th Street, as soon as Thursday, October 1. First, crews will finish paving on MLK Jr. Way in between S. 13th St. and S. 16th St., and then open the street in this section, including opening the intersections at S. 13th St., S. 14th St., and S. 15th St. Then, crews will start installing track on the east side of MLK Jr. Way between S. 16th St. and S. 18th St. This work will close MLK Jr. Way northbound from S. 18th St. to S. 16th St., and will close S. 16th St., S.17th St., and S. 18th St. on the east side of MLK Jr. Way to the alley.

In other areas, the contractor will continue construction activities (utilities, traction power substation and track installation). Crews will continue installing utilities on S. 7th Street and on N. 2nd Street. Crews also will continue installing track on Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way near Kaiser Permanente and Tacoma General, and in the Stadium curve. The contractor continues working on traction power substations on Stadium Way, S. 8th St. and near S. 15th St. On MLK Jr. Way from Division Avenue to 6th Avenue, access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. Please allow extra time to reach your appointment – thank you.

Looking ahead, crews will start installing the Link power poles along the route, beginning on Martin Luther King Jr. Way between S. 5th St. and S. 16th St. as soon as Monday, October 5. To minimize impacts to businesses and conflicts with other construction, crews will install the poles at night in this area from about 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Stadium Way, Division Avenue, N. 2nd Street, N. I Street, N. K Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 5th Street, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, S. 13th Street, S. 14th Street, S. 15th Street, S. 16th Street, S. 17th Street, and S. 18th Street.

When

Week of September 28

Where

Stadium Way/N. E St./N. 1st St. from north of Division Avenue to Broadway – street closure.

Stadium Way from Division Ave. to S. 4th St. – southbound lane closure.

N. 2nd Street between N. I St. and the alley – street closure to the alley.

Division Avenue between J Street and N. K Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Way – lane closure and street closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Avenue to 6th Avenue – street closure and southbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way near S. 7th Street – southbound lane closure and intersection closure.

S. 8th Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Way to the alley – eastbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Earnest Brazill St. to S. 16th St. – northbound lane closure and intersection closures.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 16th St. to S. 18th St. – northbound lane closure and intersection closures.