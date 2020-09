Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the City’s traditional Truck and Tractor Event that was scheduled for October 10, 2020 is cancelled.

The City is having another Drive-in movie experience showing Coco on October 16, 2020. At this event, there will be fire trucks and police vehicles for kids and adults to view. Each car will get a pumpkin and goodie bag.

To learn more about Coco click here.