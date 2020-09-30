Intellihot helps make mobile laundry, showers services available to area homeless

Intellihot, a commercial tankless water heating manufacturer, is helping to bring hot showers and laundry facilities to the homeless through a donation of its tankless water heaters. Intellihot has partnered with New Hope Resource Center in Pierce County, to help mobilize and expand their services for those experiencing homelessness in the region.

The new mobile program offers services from an RV and two self-contained trailers powered by Intellihot’s tankless water heating systems. The program aims to replace access to basic sanitation services that homeless people have lost due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down many local businesses and social services like the YMCA.

“A centralized building where large numbers of people congregate is no longer safe or feasible,” said Cheryl Borden, president at Homeward Bound, the parent nonprofit of New Hope. “We needed to mobilize our services and to provide them throughout the region to smaller groups, closer to where they are to reduce congregating and enhance safe access to services for individuals and volunteers.”

The center’s new Mobile Resources Response Team will offer its services three times a week and will be stationed at a network of churches and other sites throughout the region. A 7-by-15-foot mobile shower trailer with three separate shower stalls, one of which is ADA compliant, and a 7-by-20-foot mobile laundry trailer with four washer-dryer units will be on hand for guests to wash themselves and their clothes while connecting with resources that can help them become permanently housed. Visitors also have access to wireless internet, basic food kits, and donated items such as clothing, backpacks, sleeping bags and tents. New Hope is also working to add portable bathrooms and a handwashing station, and plans to have a healthcare professional on-site to provide immunizations and COVID-19 tests in the future.

“We’re proud to be offering our tankless technology to help New Hope bring important health and hygiene services to the homeless in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Sri Deivasigamani, co-founder and CEO of Intellihot. “Our tankless water heaters are able to heat unlimited amounts of water on demand without the need to store any water on the trailers. Guests will love the hot showers, and the center will appreciate significant energy efficiency by not having to keep a water tank constantly heated.”