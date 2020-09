Don’t forget that free “We’re UP & Open” window cling signs are available to City businesses to display in their windows to remind the public that they have reopened safely.

The 18” x 24” window clings signs are available in four unique designs and can be obtained by emailing Becky Metcalf in the City’s Economic Development Department.

Don’t miss this chance to let the public know that you are UP and Open and are anxious for their business!