64 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed September 30

On Sept. 30, we confirmed 64 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, both with underlying health conditions:

A man in his 50s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 7,933 cases and 176 deaths.

We have reported 675 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 74.8. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 48.2.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 59.3 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

We’ve seen an upward trend of confirmed cases over the past two weeks. The 14-day average rate of cases has increased 13 out of the past 14 days. Possible reasons for this trend that began after Labor Day weekend include secondary transmissions as well as transmissions occurring among youth in settings such as child care, recreation, social gatherings and any place where people are gathering, not wearing masks and not maintaining physical distancing.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 40.4% of total cases in the last two weeks.

Those under 20 make up 10.9% of the total number of cases and 15.6% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

We reported an increase in the Percent of Tests that are positive this week. This number reflects an increase in the number of confirmed cases over the past week and a decrease in the number of people getting tested.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.