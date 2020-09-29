The City is excited to announce we are having a “Reverse” Parade of Lights on December 12, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Colonial Plaza.

What is a reverse parade? We’re glad you asked!

Typically, the City’s Parade of Lights features a variety of floats, local marching bands, and classic cars that travel on a parade route through Downtown Lakewood with spectators lining up on the streets to view the procession.

Due to COVID-19, to ensure social distancing, we are turning the Parade upside down or more aptly in “reverse.” The “Reverse” Parade of Lights will feature a stationary display of floats and vehicles lined up in Colonial Plaza. Spectators will drive-thru Colonial Plaza to view the floats and vehicles. The City will provide music.

Additionally, Santa has indicated that he will be there!

Want to be a part of the “Reverse” Parade?

Businesses, clubs, organizations, and individuals are all invited to light up the holiday with a stationary float or vehicle. The entries must comply with the COVID-19 phase for Pierce County that is in effect at this time. Show your community spirit! Blue lights are recommended, however lights are optional.

Each entry is encouraged to ‘go all out’ in decorating their vehicle/float and wearing festive clothing, making it fun and exciting for participants and spectators alike. Prizes will be awarded (see contest details below).

The Lakewood “reverse” parade is a stationary display of floats and vehicles. In this reverse scenario, it is the viewers who will drive by while the floats and displays remain stationary in one place.

Businesses, clubs, and organizations can have signage on their vehicle, but lighting and decorations should reflect the Holiday Season.

To enter fill out an application and mail or email to Sally Martinez (smartinez@cityoflakewood.us ) by Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

Please mail applications to:

Lakewood City Hall

Attn: Sally Martinez – Parade of lights

6000 Main Street SW

Lakewood, WA 98499.

Applications received after November 16 will be considered if space is available.

Lakewood Reverse Parade of Lights Rules:

This is a Lakewood community parade. Our goal is to provide a community parade that is safe and enjoyable for both participants and spectators. To that end, we ask the following:

You may have a representative hand out packaged candy to the cars. But please don’t throw it.

O SANTA CLAUSE – ONLY THE OFFICIAL PARADE SANTA IS ALLOWED, NO OTHER VEHICLES/FLOATS CAN HAVE A SANTA ON BOARD

The Parade goes on rain or cold.

Decorative lighting must be UL approved and rated for outdoor use.

No candles are allowed on floats. Fire or open flame on any entrant is prohibited.

Smoking is prohibited on any float or parade entry.

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited on any float or vehicle or on the person of any participant.

All entrants must conform to the description stated in their application.

No music. Music will be provided by the City.

Entries depicting violence, drugs, and illegal activities or otherwise deemed inappropriate will not be allowed for this parade.

The City reserves the right to bar from the parade at any time any entrant refusing to follow the instructions of the police or parade officials.

All entrants must clean up after their entry (animal waste, garbage in staging, decorations, etc.).