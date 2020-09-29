Pierce County is offering a variety of Business Relief Programs using CARES Act Funding.

Applications are due by October 2nd for this round of funding.

Pierce County Business Relief Programs include:

Commercial Rent & Mortgage Assistance – Get Three Months Paid! Apply for a grant if your business has been impacted by Washington’s Safe Start reopening plan.

Apply for a grant if your business has been impacted by Washington’s Safe Start reopening plan. Forgivable Loans – Working Capital to Help to You Stay in Business and Retain Employees Small Business Relief Loan with Loan Forgiveness Apply for a loan of $5,000 if your business has 1-5 Full-Time Equivalent Employees (FTEs); 6-20 FTEs apply for $1,000 per FTE employee up to $20,000 Apply for loan forgiveness based on your workplace safety practices



Offset Costs for COVID-19 Safety Related Business Expenses – Apply for a grant to get reimbursed for up to 50% of expenses related to implementing safe start practices.

– Apply for a grant to get reimbursed for up to 50% of expenses related to implementing safe start practices. Free PPE to Protect Employees and Customers – Request disposable, non-surgical masks and a no-touch infrared forehead thermometer

To learn more about Pierce County CARES Business Relief Programs click here.