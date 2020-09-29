Partners for Parks “Walk the Waughop” Event To Support the H Barn Restoration at Ft. Steilacoom Park

Submitted by Ken Witkoe.

Partners for Parks ongoing effort to help create healthy communities with healthy spaces and places to for our community to gather, play and enjoy the natural environment, continues with the annual “Walk the Waughop Week”.

The Third Annual “Walk the Waughop” fundraiser will take place October 4 – 11, 2020. This year, you can get involved while keeping your distance. Walk on your own during the week, take a selfie and make a donation online.

A socially-distant gathering at the “H” barn in Fort Steilacoom Park will follow on October 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, where you can learn more about the renovation project from Partners for Parks volunteers.

Please watch the video to learn about more about the H Barn project and how you can help.