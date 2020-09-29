Letter: Whalen Puts Public Safety First

Submitted by John Simpson.

I have noted that some Seattle Democrats are openly advancing plans to “defund the police’ in every county across the state.

If implemented, these extreme policies will eventually make their way to Pierce County, and it will be only a matter of time before these questionable polices become part of the “mainstream” agenda.

In fact, there is already an effort underway to defund the Tacoma Police Department and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Jason Whalen, candidate for Pierce County Council, Position 6, puts public safety first.

As we all know and understand, public safety is the foundation on which safe and orderly communities are built. Without this foundation – and the police officers who maintain it – we run the risk of losing much of what we expect in terms of public safety.

“I am honored to have earned the endorsements of the Pierce County Deputy Sheriff’s Independent Guild and the Pierce County Corrections Guild. They trust me to do the right thing to keep our communities safe while ensuring that our public safety officials and institutions fairly serve each and every one of our communities,” said Whalen.

In the light of the continued problems in how some law enforcement officers interact with people of color, changes clearly need to be made.

But as we make changes, thoughtful and direct discussions are needed – and not the simplistic “defund the police” slogan which does nothing constructive.

To ensure a responsible discussion on law enforcement in Pierce County, I believe that we can count on Jason Whalen to stand up for the safety of all families in Pierce County.

Please remember to vote.