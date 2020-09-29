Letter: A time to speak on one party rule in a bipartisan system of governance

Submitted by Kevin Ballard, Candidate for Washington State Legislative Rep 28th District Position 1.

Over the past few months I have had the privilege of speaking with residents and visitors to our great state within the 28th Legislative District. Messages I consistently hear relate specifically to the history of political parties in Washington State and whether our current state government from judicial, executive and legislative has proven effective. All of these residents speak to how the quality of life for their families is not improving under one political party rule. They want change, but change requires that many vote outside their Democrat party allegiance.

Single political party governance creates an echo chamber where those with differing ideas are set aside and their voices not represented. In a system where people are the actual voices to be heard, it’s easy to see that many do not have a seat at the current table. Single party governance has created an echo chamber in our state where the ideas being brought to the forefront are the most ideologically driven and heading towards socialism.

What we have seen in the legislative branch is a bevy of strictly partisan bills, not representing the will of most concerned citizens in our state, let alone the 28th Legislative District. K-12 Comprehensive Sex Education HB 5395 was approved by elected Democrats in the legislature strictly along party lines with no Republicans voting in the affirmative. This bill was then approved by our Democrat Governor. The legislation was opposed by thousands of parents, educators, and school board members across the state. A referendum will appear on the November ballot backed by over 266,000 signatures and in direct response to single party overreach in our government. Parents wish for local control of curriculum for their children.

The monolith of socialism and one-party rule will also affect your bank account. Democrat legislators are already working ways to further tax families and businesses. We need a fair and balanced form of taxation in our state. Taxing citizens and businesses as they claw their way out of an economic disaster due to COVID is not the solution. We have a budget shortfall due to COVID-19 that could be managed, with impacts reduced, if only our one-party government would seek balance in their approach to serving all Washingtonians, and call a special legislative session to address the budget deficit.

A family told me the other day, “You have our vote. We are Democrats and have always voted for Democrat candidates; however, elected Democrats in our state have run this state for a long time with no appreciable benefit to our family. It is time to give people like you with common sense, a sense of balance and moderation, and family based values a chance to lead our state out of this craziness.” To this family, all I can say is I will do my absolute best to positively impact your family by voting for policies and legislation that equitably and fairly affect us all. Balance is what will restore a sense of common sense and moderation in our state government.

I am holding elected Democratic leaders accountable for failing to represent all Washingtonians fairly. They are failing us. They are failing us in our justice system, legislature and our executive. Outcomes are not equitable for all. The majority of elected Democrats in state level government are placed there, largely funded by entities outside our region and ideologically bent to push forward policy that is of zero benefit to you and your family today. I ask voters registered with the Democrat party to vote for change on November 3rd. Vote in balance by electing people like me to represent your interests and the interests of all residents, visitors and businesses in the 28th Legislative District. Change will restore the balance sorely needed in Washington State. Elected Democrats are driving us towards a cliff at very high speed and change must happen immediately for the betterment of all Washingtonians.