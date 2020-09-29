Growing Support in Labor Community for Marilyn Strickland’s Campaign for Congress with Laborers’ International Union of North America Endorsement

Submitted by Strickland for Washington.

Marilyn Strickland announced today that the Laborers’ Union of North America has endorsed her campaign to represent Washington’s 10th Congressional District, highlighting the growing support for Marilyn from across the South Sound, including from the region’s and the national labor community. Other regional and national labor organizations supporting Marilyn include: the Washington State Association of the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters; the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists – Puget Sound Chapter; the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 612 and 302; the Seafarers International Union; and the Sailors Union of the Pacific.

“As we work to recover and rebuild from this economic crisis and strengthen our middle class, we must support working men and women and strengthen America’s unions. I’m grateful to the Laborers’ International Union of North America for their steadfast support,” said Strickland. “In Congress, I’ll fight for more apprenticeships, a national paid family leave policy, and protect the right of workers to organize and collectively bargain. I look forward to continuing to be a strong champion for working men and women, helping create jobs, and getting our economy back on track.”

“The Laborers’ International Union of North America is proud to endorse Marilyn Strickland for Congress. Time and time again, Marilyn has shown her commitment to fighting for good family-wage jobs, re-investing in our national infrastructure, and strengthening our middle class. We know she is the right person to help the South Sound economy recover and rebuild stronger than before. We look forward to having a champion like Marilyn for family-wage jobs, working people and families in Congress,” said Jermaine Smiley, Business Manager and Secretary-Treasurer of the Washington and Northern Idaho District Council of Laborers.

If elected, Strickland will be the first African-American from the Pacific Northwest elected to Congress, and the first Korean-American woman to serve. Her first place finish in the August 4 primary election, and a recent survey of likely voters shows Marilyn with a strong lead and clear path to victory for November.

Marilyn has a diverse and growing coalition of support for her campaign. Local leaders and organizations supporting Marilyn include:

Former Washington State Representative and former 10th CD candidate, Kristine Reeves

Former Washington Governor Christine Gregoire

Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce and Washington Governor Gary Locke

Congressman Derek Kilmer, WA-06

Congressman Rick Larsen, WA-02

Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, WA-01

Former Congressman Norm Dicks, WA-03

Victoria Woodards, Mayor of Tacoma

Don Anderson, Mayor of Lakewood

Nancy Backus, Mayor of Auburn

Former Seattle Mayor Norm Rice

Washington State Senator Steve Hobbs

Washington State Senator Jeannie Darnielle

Washington State Representative Jake Fey

Washington State Representative Melanie Morgan

Thurston County Young Democrats

2nd Legislative District Democrats

30th Legislative District Democrats

Former Pierce County Executive, John Ladenburg

Former King County Executive and Deputy Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ron Sims

Former President of The Evergreen State College, Les Purce

The Vietnamese Community of Tacoma Pierce County

The Tacoma-Pierce County Black Collective

Washington State Association of the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters

United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 26

The Coalition of Black Trade Unionists – Puget Sound Chapter

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 612

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302

The Seafarers International Union

The Sailors Union of the Pacific

National leaders and organizations supporting Marilyn include:

The National Women’s Political Caucus

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries

Congresswoman Maxine Waters

Congressman Ted Lieu

Congressman Ami Bera

Congressman Andy Kim

Congressman Pete Aguilar

Former Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang

The Congressional Black Caucus PAC

The Collective PAC

Voter Protection Project

Higher Heights for America PAC

CAPA21

Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders Rising & Empowering PAC

Asian-American Action Fund

The AAPI Victory Fund

The Korean-American Democratic Committee

The Korean Americans for Organizing Fund