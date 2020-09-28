WA-10 READ: National Publication Tackles Doglio-Strickland Differences on Climate, Clean Air & Water

Submitted by Beth Doglio for Congress.

The Congressional race between State Representative Beth Doglio and former Tacoma Mayor and Seattle Chamber CEO Marilyn Strickland in Washington’s 10th District could shape how the Democratic Party combats climate change writes The Intercept.

“State Rep. Beth Doglio, a supporter of the Green New Deal, is facing off against former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland. The race pits an environmental activist who successfully fended off fossil fuel projects in Washington against a mayor who stood by as fossil fuel infrastructure developed in her city without necessary permits. Which one will go to Congress will say much about what kind of Democratic Party will be tackling climate change in the years ahead.”

The Intercept reports Doglio and Strickland’s contrasting records on environmental issues, detailing Doglio’s long history of environmental leadership, including stopping the development of seven coal export terminals and passing landmark, best-in-the-nation climate legislation in the State Legislature.

Meanwhile, as Tacoma Mayor, Strickland “frequently clashed with climate activists by supporting expanded fossil fuel infrastructure” including proposals for the world’s largest methanol plant and an LNG facility “that became controversial due to the plant’s infringement on tribal lands.”

The two also have different visions for how to address the climate crisis. As wildfires continue to blaze across the Western United States and with only a decade left to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Doglio has a “much more aggressive” set of climate priorities. Last week, Doglio held a press conference in Tacoma, where she laid out her plans to take on the climate crisis and was joined by local leaders and climate activists to share how she differs from Strickland.

Doglio’s commitment to fighting climate change has inspired and energized volunteers and supporters. The Intercept reports that the Sunrise Movement – who endorsed Doglio earlier this month – “anticipates making at least 75,000 calls to voters in the district…”

Doglio’s proven climate leadership and bold plans have also earned her the endorsement of the League of Conservation Voters and Sierra Club, along with environmental activists and leaders like Bill McKibben, “while the endorsement list on Strickland’s website does not include any environmental groups.”

Read the full article at The Intercept.