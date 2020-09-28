Pierce College supports your educational goals – wherever you are

Fall quarter is underway, with plenty of virtual courses to choose from that will keep you on track to reaching your educational goals in a safe and healthy way. Most classes will be taking place virtually until it is safe to bring students back to campus.

That doesn’t mean you’re on your own! Our dedicated staff and instructors are here for you, supporting you wherever you are.

All Pierce College faculty have participated in extensive training on designing effective, engaging online courses. This ensures students receive the same high-quality services and education – even as you learn from a distance.

Departments throughout the college are just a click or call away. A quick visit to our Student Support Center will provide you with instructions on how to contact student services remotely, as well as how to access our virtual Tutoring and Writing Centers, technology support, the library, support for basic needs and much more.

Our Virtual Welcome Desk is also available and staffed five days a week with representatives who are ready to help answer your questions over Zoom.

Have you lost your job or been financially impacted by COVID-19? Pierce College is distributing a generous CARES Act funding package to students in need. Be sure to reach out to our Financial Aid department to explore funding options and other support that may be available to you – even if you’ve never worked with them in the past.

Are you new to distance learning? Our eLearning department has you covered, with a variety of video tutorials that provide tips and tricks for how to navigate your virtual classrooms, submit assignments, message your classmates and instructors, and more.

Students in need of equipment like a laptop or Internet access can contact the Library to borrow Chromebooks, calculators, Wi-Fi hotspots and other necessary items.

We may be living in some strange times, but don’t forget that we’re all in this together! We’re here to support you, Raiders – now, more than ever.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.