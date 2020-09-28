Letter: Media Hypocrisy

Submitted by KM Hills.

On September 3, 2020 the Suburban Times was nice enough to post a letter I submitted, How Has The Media Evolved.

Today I explore a similar topic as I continue to question the support Biden has in 2020 from the national media. In the 80’s the media saw Biden as dead in the water for a presidential run and in 2016 the media continued to sink his ship with coverage like this from CNN.

If anyone can help me understand the flip-flopping media and what makes Biden a more viable candidate in 2020 vs. 2016 (or the 1980’s) I would love to read your response. I mean once a ship is sunk it is never really sea worthy again is it?

3rd Party?

Explore all your options in 2020, think outside the two party system and remember the most important political races are your local Lakewood/Pierce County ones.