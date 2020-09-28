Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus’s ASPIRE PAC Endorses Marilyn Strickland for Congress

Submitted by Strickland for Congress Campaign.

TACOMA, WA – Marilyn Strickland announced today that Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders Rising & Empowering (ASPIRE) PAC, the political arm of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), has endorsed her campaign to represent Washington’s 10th Congressional District. With this latest endorsement, Marilyn continues to build a diverse coalition of current and former elected officials, community leaders, labor unions, and national organizations committed to electing people of color.

Currently, there are a record 20 AAPI Members of Congress, including 3 U.S. Senators. If elected, Marilyn will be the first Korean-American woman to serve in Congress, and the first African-American from the Pacific Northwest. Her first place finish in the August 4 primary election and a recent survey of likely voters shows Marilyn with a strong lead and clear path to victory for November.

ASPIRE PAC was established to work for fair representation in the U.S. Congress by supporting and increasing the number of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) policymakers and federal candidates with large AAPI constituencies. ASPIRE PAC also offers a voice for the AAPI community and encourages active participation in the U.S. political process.

“As the proud daughter of a Korean mother, it is an honor to have the support of ASPIRE PAC and its members, who work every day to protect our middle class and create good jobs,” said Strickland. “I am looking forward to serving the people of the South Sound, helping our community rebuild and recover from this crisis, and making our economy stronger and more inclusive than ever before.”

“Marilyn is a proven leader with a record of standing up for families and leading communities out of economically challenging times, and I am so excited at the prospect of her being the first Korean-American woman elected to Congress. Marilyn understands the issues that matter to all of the AAPI community, and I know she will be an ally in the fight to stand up for America’s families. I look forward to working with Marilyn in Congress to build opportunity and improve the lives of all Americans,” said ASPIRE Chair Rep. Grace Meng.