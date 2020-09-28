City of DuPont Parks & Recreation Auction

The City of DuPont Parks & Recreation Annual Auction is nearly upon us on October 17, 2020! This year we are going virtual! Proceeds support youth, adult, and senior programming.

We kindly ask that you consider giving a donating an auction item, gift basket, or gift card to this year’s event. No donation is too small, as we will happily and cleverly incorporate it into a gift basket. Your donation truly makes a difference in the community.

If you have any items that could be included in the following baskets please let us know:

BBQ

Cooking

Alcohol

Wine

Gardening

Arts & Crafts

Sports

Princesses

Chocolate

Baking

Etc!

Items Needed:

Large empty baskets

Gift cards

New items to put in gift baskets

Services

Experiences

We kindly ask that all items are new.

We are happy to pick up items. Please contact Amy Walker at awalker@dupontwa.gov or Emma Wiegand at ewiegand@dupontwa.gov.