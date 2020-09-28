Celebrate National Night Out Safely in U.P. on Oct. 6

Earlier this year, National Night Out celebrations were postponed until Oct. 6 at the recommendation of the National Association of Town Watch (sponsors of NNO). Due to current restrictions in Pierce County, however, U.P. public safety personnel decided to cancel the community First Responder caravan portion of the City’s annual National Night Out activities in University Place.

But neighborhoods are still encouraged to celebrate safely by holding outdoor gatherings that allow for safe physical distancing. Although the potlucks of years past might not work this year, neighbors can still bring their own private picnic fare to the gatherings or offer prepackaged individual foods that can be safely shared among attendees.

If your neighborhood decides to celebrate, please be sure to share your photos and videos using the hashtag #WeAreUP, as we strive to find new ways to celebrate our sense of community—digitally.