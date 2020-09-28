2020 South South Summit set for October 19-22

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce is the leading voice for businesses while working hard to make the South Sound the most equitable and inclusive place to do business in Washington State This year has presented a number of challenges for individuals and for businesses, and the South Sound has demonstrated tenacity and grit in an effort to persevere.

With the past six months feeling like an uphill climb, a natural destination is the upcoming 2020 South Sound Summit, one of the Chamber’s signature business events. With health and safety in mind, the South Sound Summit will be virtual this year, with what we believe is a powerful and timely offering of sessions and speakers. This is not an event to be missed. Natural topics for the year 2020, held October 19-22, include Community Response and Resilience; Evolving Effective Business Practices; and Healthy and Safe Working Practices.

The 2020 South Sound Summit has the honor of hosting an incredible keynote speaker that is guaranteed to inspire, engage, and ignite attendees. New York Times best selling author and racial and social justice champion, Dr. Robin DiAngelo will speak to attendees about a topic that will resonate with our daily lives and challenge us to mobilize our networks in an effort to recognize our own fragility around racial issues, and build emotional stamina. White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism was released in 2018 and has since been translated to 10 languages and has remained on the bestseller list for more than two years.

The South Sound Summit has centered around featuring the components needed to advance business in the South Sound region. Continuing to demonstrate flexibility and resiliency, the South Sound business community will become stronger and smarter by adding the tools to help individuals and businesses change how they understand racism as a system, and from that point, how we can help dismantle that system to demonstrate fortitude and unity. The 2020 South Sound Summit is THE event for all of Washington to attend. You can’t afford to miss this.

Registration information for the event can be found at www.southsoundsummit.com/.