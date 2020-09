Oh, what a glorious day for people in search of cheap eating. Wienerschnitzel opened today (Sept. 25) in Fife at 5156 Pacific Hwy E. and it brought with it $1.69 corn dogs, $1.99 chili dogs, $2.99 chili cheese fries and Tastee-Freez brand soft serve. Here’s what you need to know before you go. And please […]

