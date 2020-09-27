Washington State History Museum re-opens Tuesday, September 29

Tacoma, Wash ? Your Washington State History Museum is re-opening on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, after having been closed since mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Inslee announced in August that museums in Phase 2 counties can re-open under specific guidelines.

“We are really looking forward to opening the doors to our community again. Being able to visit the History Museum provides learning opportunities, inspiration, and a much-needed feeling of normal activity,” said Jennifer Kilmer, the Historical Society’s director. “It is also a space for kids to connect with artifacts and exhibits and learn history differently than they would at home in front of their computers. We’re excited to offer that to families. And we’re thinking of older audiences too, offering new seniors-only hours for added safety for those who are 65 and older.”

The History Museum’s visitor hours will be Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with the first two hours on Tuesdays (10:00 AM-noon) reserved for ages 65+. The museum is closed to visitors on Mondays.

What to know about coming back to the museum:

Half-price admission through October 23. The Great Hall of Washington History (3rd floor) will be open along with a special pop-up exhibition – the Northwest Collage Society’s Suffrage Celebration Show. The 5th floor galleries will remain closed for installation of new exhibitions.

On October 24, the museum’s 5 th floor galleries will reopen with new exhibitions to enjoy along with the Great Hall of Washington History. Admission will return to regular price.

Visitors will be required to wear face masks in the building and to observe social distancing. COVID self-screening will be posted at the entrances.

The museum’s safety measures also include hand sanitizer stations throughout the building, one-way gallery paths, reduced building occupancy, and enhanced cleaning protocols.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance via the museum’s website. E-tickets support touchless entry. See the yellow “Buy tickets” button on the home page of the website www.WashingtonHistory.org. Visitors who would like to purchase admission at the museum can pay with credit or debit cards only; cash will not be accepted.

There’s a lot to see at the Washington State History Museum. Explore the Great Hall and see the pop-up Northwest Collage Society exhibition. Coming October 24, Votes for Women: 100 Years and Counting and Columbia and Cascade: A River and a Range, followed in November by Just the Ticket: Railroads in Washington. This winter, the new Remembrance gallery will open. The History Museum staff look forward to seeing you soon!