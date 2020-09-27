Marilyn Strickland – For Congress – 10th District Washington State

Theresa Pan called and asked me to record Marilyn Strickland describing the new Moon Festival logo for the Chinese Reconciliation Park. Theresa Pan is the president of the Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation. I spent much of September recording and editing videos about the park as well as the October 1st Moon Festival, which will be almost completely virtual this year.

Marilyn and I talked on the phone. I had a nice location to shoot between C.I. Shenanigans and the Ram Pub on Ruston Way. There’s a concrete platform that juts out from the sidewalk and gave me a really nice view down the waterfront towards Chinese Reconciliation Park about a quarter mile away. We got delayed and it became too dark to shoot, so we rescheduled for the next morning.

I met Marilyn when she was Mayor of Tacoma. We were both members of the Rotary Club of Tacoma. I think the last time I saw her was a year and a half ago at the annual Chinese Reconciliation Park Foundation dinner. I say “I think” because it was a little hectic that evening. It was a sold out affair. I was the emcee along with my buddy John Munn. We packed them in.

Marilyn arrived for the shoot at 10:30 . . . in the rain. My back-up plan was to video record her at the covered entrance to Shenanigans. We chatted and laughed. Marilyn was mayor from 2010 to 2018. Next she was the President of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. Currently she is running for the U.S. Congress representing the 10th District of Washington State.

The recording went so smoothly for the Moon Festival video, that I recorded a quick recording of Marilyn for her campaign as well. She is friendly, and competent. She knows Washington, she knows people and knows business. She should make a great representative of our state.

Marilyn Strickland on YouTube