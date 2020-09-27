JBLM Unit to conduct week long training exercise 28 Sept.-2 Oct.

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – 1st Special Forces Group will conduct a weeklong training exercise consisting of helicopter and maritime operations, Sept. 28 to Oct. 2. The training will occur between the hours of 9 a.m. and midnight each day.

There will be noticeable day and nighttime aviation traffic around McNeil Island in Puget Sound.

Tough realistic military exercises are conducted periodically to maintain a high level of readiness for the military personnel involved. Every measure to reduce the amount of noise associated with the training will be taken. We appreciate the support of the residents and community in the surrounding areas during this training.

Residents seeking additional information may call the 1st Special Forces Group Public Affairs Office at 253-967-2817 or 253-905-1637.

Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to JBLM Public Affairs.