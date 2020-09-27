Clover Park School District hosts Elementary Hybrid Learning virtual presentations Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

Clover Park School District is hosting a virtual presentation for families about the district’s elementary hybrid learning model and how students will slowly begin to return to school buildings.

A presentation in English will be delivered on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m., using the Zoom online conferencing platform. And, a virtual presentation in Spanish will be delivered Thursday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

The presentation will step participants through hybrid model details and schedules, safety measures and protocols, the student health attestation process in Skyward Family Access and how transportation, meals, recess and daily routines will work.

Capacity is 1,000 participants. Both presentations will be recorded and posted to the district’s YouTube channel if you are unable to participate in the virtual presentation at its scheduled time.

