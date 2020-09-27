63 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths confirmed September 27

On Sept. 27, we confirmed 63 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 7,772 cases and 170 deaths.

We have reported 594 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 65.9. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 42.4.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 54.7 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

We’ve seen an increase in confirmed cases over the last week, most likely due to Labor Day weekend gatherings. We’re watching closely to see if this uptick will continue.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 39.9% in the last two weeks.

