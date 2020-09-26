University Place Suggests Housing Action Plan

Our region is rapidly growing and changing. As these changes occur, it is important that we work together as a community to plan for our shared future. Where will people live? Will housing be affordable for all income levels? How far away from my job will I have to live to find a home I can afford? The City recently received a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce (“Commerce”) to help us better understand issues like these so we can plan together.

?The grant allows us to prepare a Housing Action Plan. The Plan consists of two important pieces:

A Housing Needs Assessment to help us understand: How affordable—or not—housing is today, population and employment trends and future housing needs. A Housing Action Plan, based on the results of the Housing Needs Assessment, to help us develop strategies to ensure we offer the right supply of housing to meet future demand.

This project will not result in any policy or code changes but will help identify ideas that the City may consider in the future. This project is an opportunity to focus solely on housing.

Project Next Steps

The Housing Action Plan, including the Housing Needs Assessment will be developed through next spring. The project will conclude by June 30, 2021. We are putting together an Advisory Committee to assist us with project recommendations and developing a project website where all project information will be located. The website will be live within the next 30 days. As draft and final documents are prepared, briefings will take place with both the Planning Commission and City Council. If you are interested in learning more about this project, please contact David Swindale, Planning & Development Services Director, at DSwindale@CityofUP.com or 253-468-8638.