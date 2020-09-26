The Suburban Times

Initial regular unemployment increased while continued claims decreased during week of Sept. 13-19

By Leave a Comment

During the week of September 13 through September 19, there were 19,574 initial regular unemployment claims (up 6.4 percent from the prior week) and 540,153 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 4.6 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).  

  • Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 271 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.
  • Initial claims applications for regular Unemployment Insurance increased over the week while continued claims for regular Unemployment Insurance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims all decreased over the week.

ESD paid out over $154.5 million for 337,390 individual claims – a decrease of $2.8 million and 2,963 less individuals compared to the prior week.

Unemployment claim typeWeek ofSeptember 13-September 19Week ofSeptember 6-September 12Week ofAugust 30-September 5
Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims19,57418,40320,006
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims5,2847,2864,943
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims9,25611,4747,405
Continued/ongoing weekly claims506,039529,280499,071
Total claims540,153566,443531,425

For more information on current claimants and claims processing progress, please go to the benefits data dashboard on the ESD website.

