Doglio’s Legislative Leadership Critical in Proposed Funding to House 2,000 Chronically Homeless

King County Executive Dow Constantine recently announced his proposal to fund $400 million in housing and services for 2,000 chronically homeless neighbors using a funding mechanism sponsored and passed into law this year by State Representative Beth Doglio. King County is the first jurisdiction to include the new funding mechanism enabled by Doglio’s law in a budget.

“I’m proud to see my bill giving cities and counties tools to address homelessness put to such bold use in our state’s largest county,” said Doglio. “But we can’t stop here. The federal government needs to step up and help address the homelessness and behavioral health crisis, and we need experienced housing champions in Congress to reverse course and deliver the support our communities desperately need.”



Doglio has been a leader on housing in the Legislature, passing bills to strengthen tenants’ rights and prevent evictions; provide funding for addiction and behavioral health services; and invest record sums in the state’s Housing Trust Fund to maintain and grow affordable housing.



Unlike her opponent, Doglio has a robust housing plan that would ensure the federal government plays a more involved role in addressing homelessness and provides needed funding for additional affordable housing and services.

Alison Eisinger, director of Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness said, “When regional partners, including the Seattle Chamber of Commerce, came together to better understand and address our regional homelessness crisis, the recommendations we got back couldn’t have been more clear. Real solutions to the lack of affordable homes and to homelessness require that we invest hundreds of millions of dollars in new homes, health care, and strong supports. As Seattle Chamber President and CEO, Marilyn Strickland opposed new funding that would have been equitable and created thousands more homes for people in our community.”



“We address complex issues like homelessness and the affordable housing crisis by setting aside differences and developing common sense solutions,” said Doglio. “Saying ‘no’ is not how we make progress for vulnerable people, and help keep our communities safe. I’ll be a leader in Congress who brings people together around solutions, just like I’ve done in the Legislature.”

Doglio has received the endorsement of housing and tenant’s rights experts, including the Washington State Housing Alliance Action Fund – the state’s leading advocacy organization on housing and homelessness.



Learn more at BethDoglio.com.