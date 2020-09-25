Steilacoom Town Administrator Sept. 25 Report to Council

Council Meeting – October 6, 2020, at 6:30 PM.

Planning Commission – October 12, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

Civil Service Commission – November 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

Preservation and Review Board – October 28, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Childcare Assistance Program:

The Town received an additional allocation of $96,750 of CARES funds in September. The Mayor recommended and Council approved the expansion of the Town’s CARES funded assistance programs to include a school-aged childcare assistance program.

The program would be for Town of Steilacoom residents who are incurring childcare costs due to the schools being closed due to COVID-19.

The assistance program would provide a one-time payment made to the applicant as follows:

1 child: $1,000

2 children: 2,000

3 or more children: 2,500

Applications are available at the Public Works facility or on the Town’s official website at

townofsteilacoom.org/292/Covid-19-Information.

Community Services:

Fall Childcare:

The Town will be providing childcare this Fall from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued vactoring catch basins; swept streets; cleaned up storm debris; worked with and monitored developers for compliance with storm water regulations; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew installed a temporary power service in the 600 block of Linda Lane; repaired a street light in Madrona; set a new street light base to replace a wooden pole at the corner of 7th and Lafayette Street; replaced light bulbs and ballasts at the old shop site and the Community Center; performed a customer requested power disconnection in the 700 block of Blaine Street; worked on pump #2 at the Sunnyside pump station; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew cleared a block sewer main adjacent to the Commercial Street lift station; performed final utility inspections for new homes in the 200 block of Gove Street and the 600 block of Champion Street; disconnected and reconnected water service at the customer request in the Harbor Oaks apartments; repaired a fire hydrant on Picket Street; and performed other routine maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed buildings and grounds maintenance activities including cleaning gutters, strip drains, parking lot catch basins and cleaning up debris in the parking lots; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Tasting the Squeeze:

The Apple Squeeze is cancelled due to the virus but enjoy Tasting the Squeeze!

Pre-order some of the great Squeeze foods and then pick up on Sunday, October 4 from 10-4 on Lafayette Street near Town Hall. This opportunity is sponsored by the Steilacoom Historical Museum and all purchases will benefit the Museum. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Follow these directions:

Visit www.steilacoomhistorical.org or call the Museum at 253-584-9410 Pre-Order Cider, Apple Butter, Candy Apples and Apple Fritters Pick up orders on Sunday, October 4 from 10-4 on Lafayette Street by Town Hall. This is the only pick up day. The 2021 Steilacoom Calendars will be available too!

Orr Home Orchard Pumpkin Walk:

The SHMA Education Committee is looking to give away 30 free pumpkins for families who would like to carve them for the annual Orr Orchard Pumpkin Walk. Steilacoom Kiwanis is supplying the pumpkins, which can be picked up on Saturday, October 24th between 10 am-2 pm at the SHMA Museum (1801 Rainier Street). After your family has carved the pumpkin, please return it to the museum on Saturday, October 31st from 10 am-2 pm. SHMA volunteers will set them in the Orr Orchard pathway for Halloween trick or treaters to enjoy. If your family would like to participate, please come by and pick up your FREE pumpkin. First come, first serve. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Jody Snyder by email at jody.c.snyder@gmail.com .

Lakewood Farmers Market extended to October 16:

The City is excited to announce the Lakewood Farmers Market will be extended to October 16, 2020!

After this Friday’s Market (9/18), the Lakewood Farmers Market will be from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will include 45 vendors. Additional dates include:

Friday, September 25, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 2, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 9, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 16, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This year the Lakewood Farmers Market has been held, and will continue to be held, at Fort Steilacoom Park in the parking lot adjacent to the baseball fields. The new location allows the market to achieve social distancing and meet public health directives to keep the community safe during the current COVID-19 health crisis. The market is only available to walk-thru traffic. There is plenty of free parking at Fort Steilacoom Park for market goers.

