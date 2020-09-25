Steilacoom Historical Museum to re-open Sept. 26

The Steilacoom Historical Museum will reopen on Saturday, September 26 after being closed due to the coronavirus since spring. Mindful of the still continuing pandemic, the Museum will be meeting all the required health and safety guidelines put out by the state and county health departments, including frequent cleaning.

We require visitors to do their part in wearing masks, social distancing and being patient if there is a slight wait as we will be restricting numbers of people in the museum at one time.

Our docents are happy to welcome you and tell you all about historic Steilacoom, as well as giving a tour of the Wagon Shop. In addition a new temporary exhibit is presented called Counting, Voting and Two More Firsts. This will be a look at early census records, voting registrations and polling information for early Steilacoom, as well as displays on the first female member of Steilacoom Town Council, Joan Curtis and the first female mayor, Janda Volkmer.

The Museum, Museum Store and the Wagon Shop will be open; the Nathaniel Orr Home is still closed for the time being.

Open hours will be Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 to 4:00 through November 1. Call 253-584-4133 with any questions or visit our website at www.steilacoomhistorical.org for information on Tasting the Squeeze, the online Museum Store and other features.